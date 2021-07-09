Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Minimal Animal Logos

Minimal Animal Logos tortoise turtle giraffe bee hare rabbit minimal logo
Some minimal logos from my dear friend Firefly. It is her first steps in logo design and i think she has talent.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
