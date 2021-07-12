Marta Skowron
UIG Studio

Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie)

Marta Skowron
UIG Studio
Marta Skowron for UIG Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie) tutorial house travel principle figma clean hotel minimal free freebie booking illustration onboarding animation application app ux ui interaction
Apartment booking app onboarding (Freebie) tutorial house travel principle figma clean hotel minimal free freebie booking illustration onboarding animation application app ux ui interaction
Download color palette
  1. UIG_Onboarding_animation.mp4
  2. UIG_Onboarding_screens.png
  3. Animation_sketch.png

Hello guys! 👋🌸💙

Looking for awesome travel experience?
I’m happy to share with you the concept of animated onboarding for apartment booking app. It would help you to find a best place to stay based on weather, landscape and interiors that you like.

Feel free to check out how it was done
👉🏼 https://www.figma.com/community/file/996337852290835935

⚡We're available for new challenges! 
uigstudio.com

UIG Studio
UIG Studio
Mission-critical apps with delightful user experience.
Hire Us

More by UIG Studio

View profile
    • Like