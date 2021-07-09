Analogous Studio

CRUSHY - BUSINESS PRESENTATION TEMPLATE

Analogous Studio
Analogous Studio
  • Save
CRUSHY - BUSINESS PRESENTATION TEMPLATE ui presentation keynote illustration graphic design design business branding
Download color palette

Introducing Crushy– Business Presentation PowerPoint Template

This Presentation Template can be used for any variety of purposes, such as: Creative Agency, Company Profile, Corporate and Business, Portfolio, Photography, Pitch Deck, Startup, and also can be used for Personal Portfolio.

Be sure to check it out here👇
https://graphicriver.net/user/analogousstudio/portfolio

Have a great day guys! Peace✌️

Analogous Studio
Analogous Studio

More by Analogous Studio

View profile
    • Like