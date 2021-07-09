Jay Munjani

Ages of yoga - Logo

Jay Munjani
Jay Munjani
  • Save
Ages of yoga - Logo affinity designer yoga day procreate design thinking yoga ages of yoga kalpayita jaybmunjani fitness meditation logo design logodesigner creative graphic design branding logo uxui user interface user experience ui design
Download color palette

Namaste, creators!

Ages of yoga is best yoga workouts application. With Premium and free Yoga workout. Yoga classes includes basic to yoga practice such as: basic asanas, Yoga poses, meditation...Yoga Workout help you to relax, de-stress and keep you healthy. Apart from this it has features like diet recipe, music, events and trainer.

I wish you to find a limitless source of inspiration. Have a great day.
***

Contact me at contact@jaybmunjani.com

Connect with me at:
Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook

Jay Munjani
Jay Munjani

More by Jay Munjani

View profile
    • Like