LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange trading

LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange trading crypto wallet finance bitcoin cryptocurrency crypto coin binance nft landing minimalist landing page clean gradient ethereum token crypto art blockchain crypto website ux ui
Hey guys!
Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I'm working on a cryptocurrency exchange right now. I'll show you one of the concepts I provided for this project (I usually do 2-4 style solutions for the first screen example)

It was necessary to make clean and laconic design because this site is for daily use by investors and traders. I have a lot of work in front of me, i think we will have great product which will be direct competitor to Binance.

Thanx for watching
Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me

LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange trading
