LocalTrade cryptocurrency exchange trading

Have a project idea? I are available for new projects: mail:tolik.wwwww@ukr.net,

Behance | Instagram | Telegram | Linkedin

Hey guys!

Here's my new hit on Dribble.

I'm working on a cryptocurrency exchange right now. I'll show you one of the concepts I provided for this project (I usually do 2-4 style solutions for the first screen example)

It was necessary to make clean and laconic design because this site is for daily use by investors and traders. I have a lot of work in front of me, i think we will have great product which will be direct competitor to Binance.

Thanx for watching

Your likes❤ and comments are really helps me