Lisa Kozina

Infographics about the dangers of smoking

Lisa Kozina
Lisa Kozina
  • Save
Infographics about the dangers of smoking illustration collage poster design graphic design infographic
Download color palette

text layout, selection and arrangement of icons, color selection

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Lisa Kozina
Lisa Kozina

More by Lisa Kozina

View profile
    • Like