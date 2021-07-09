Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A Fine Hour

A Fine Hour brings the sharing economy to high-end hotel services by offering gyms, spas, pools, meeting rooms and more from a selection of the finest hotels.

We collectively designed and built a booking platform that unlocks such facilities and services for anyone looking to have an experience without the room key. This opened a wealth of opportunity for locals and created an influx of business outside of the conventional model.

View the full case study here...
https://driftime.media/driftime-a-fine-hour/

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
