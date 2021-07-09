Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Techugo

Cryptocurrency App Design

Techugo
Techugo
  • Save
Cryptocurrency App Design ux mobilappdevelopment mobileapp app design application design interface design uidesign cryptocurrency
Download color palette

A tweet from Elon Musk can sway the market, but it surely can't sway our design's impact on your user base!

Our team of app strategists is currently working on a Trading Application which shall be the epitome of Crypto Applications.

The UI on the left shows eagle eye view of your balance, with one tap to detailed transaction screen, the linked card and suggestions. On the right we have live view, profits and shortcut to open other currencies.

Dark-themed so that the app enhances visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain.

Yes!! We think of you when we design because it's not what we design, it is always for whom we design.

Write to us, if you are impressed. If not, stay tuned, you will soon be.

Email: sales@techugo.com
Visit: www.techugo.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/techugo/

Techugo
Techugo

More by Techugo

View profile
    • Like