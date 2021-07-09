Cryptocurrency App Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A tweet from Elon Musk can sway the market, but it surely can't sway our design's impact on your user base!
Our team of app strategists is currently working on a Trading Application which shall be the epitome of Crypto Applications.
The UI on the left shows eagle eye view of your balance, with one tap to detailed transaction screen, the linked card and suggestions. On the right we have live view, profits and shortcut to open other currencies.
Dark-themed so that the app enhances visual ergonomics by reducing eye strain.
Yes!! We think of you when we design because it's not what we design, it is always for whom we design.
Write to us, if you are impressed. If not, stay tuned, you will soon be.
Email: sales@techugo.com
Visit: www.techugo.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/techugo/