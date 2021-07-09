🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
موقع JOOPANDA هو موقع جديد وفريد من نوعه في وطننا العربي.. وهو موقع شبيه بموقع أمازون ويعرف الموقع بأنه سوق إلكتروني تجد فيه كل ما ترغب وبأسعار منافسة.. وكان البراند مميز جداً وقد تم قبول المشروع واعتماده. والحمد لله
JOOPANDA is a new and unique site in our Arab world.. It is a site similar to the Amazon site, and the site is known as an electronic market where you can find everything you want at competitive prices.. The brand was very distinctive and the project was accepted and approved. and thank ALLAH