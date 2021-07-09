Polina Rogoza

Fantacy Girl Portret ✨

Fantacy Girl Portret ✨ photoshop huion graphic tablet fantacy forest girl portrait design illustration
Hello everyone! And hello to the graphic tablet!
I'd like to present my first (and definitely not the last) digital picture. I hope this new experience will change my way of interaction with design tools and open the door into new sphere of illustrations :)

All in all, it was a funny experiment. 8/10, I recommend :D

Stay inspired!

