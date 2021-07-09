Fantacy Girl Portret ✨

Hello everyone! And hello to the graphic tablet!

I'd like to present my first (and definitely not the last) digital picture. I hope this new experience will change my way of interaction with design tools and open the door into new sphere of illustrations :)

All in all, it was a funny experiment. 8/10, I recommend :D

If someone sees flaws, I will be happy to consider them. Also, write a comment or press "L" if you like my work c:

Stay inspired!