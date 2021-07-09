Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Food app icons pack

Food app icons pack ui animation eating buffet tray shake juice burger illustration design aep dribble lottie gif animated after effects branding motion graphics animation
A very new and fresh food icons pack is now live on Lottiefiles.
Go buy at: https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/food-app-icons-pack

We have all the items animated very professionally to fit any app colors and combination of brand. Just two colors in each icon and white for simplicity.
All of them have editabel source files attached to them.

If you want anything custom, let me know!

