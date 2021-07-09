🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A very new and fresh food icons pack is now live on Lottiefiles.
Go buy at: https://lottiefiles.com/marketplace/food-app-icons-pack
We have all the items animated very professionally to fit any app colors and combination of brand. Just two colors in each icon and white for simplicity.
All of them have editabel source files attached to them.
If you want anything custom, let me know!