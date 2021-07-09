Setyo Budi Utomo | Arabic Logo and Calligraphy Designer

Saman Acoustic Arabic Logotype Design.

Saman Acoustic Arabic Logotype Design. logoideas illustration arabictypography arabicbranding graphic design branding logo design arabiclogo arabicdesign arabiccalligraphy arabicart arabic
Saman Acoustic arabic logotype design.
Combining audio wave shape and سامان arabic letters. Inspired by Saman Jalili, Iranian musician.

Available for commision work:
Hit DM | 📩 kuasaaksara@gmail.com

