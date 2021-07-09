Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is our first project at Gatsby. We have developed a design, brand and site. We achieved a page load speed of 612 milliseconds. A manager from Tinkoff bank, who works with hendy.ru client applications, said that hendy has the highest conversion rate in an application in all of Tinkoff's experience with partners.
See this case on our website!
Это наш первый проект на Gatsby. Мы разработали дизайн, бренд и сам сайт. Мы добились скорости загрузки страницы в 612 миллисекунд. Менеджер из банка Тинькофф, который работает с заявками клиентов hendy.ru, сообщил, что у hendy самая высокая конверсия в заявку за весь опыт работы Тинькофф с партнерами.
Смотрите этот кейс на нашем сайте!