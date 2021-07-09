evilUnion

Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store

evilUnion
evilUnion
  • Save
Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store website site gatsby react ecommerce dark product shop store tech electronics frontend web design web ux logo branding design
Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store website site gatsby react ecommerce dark product shop store tech electronics frontend web design web ux logo branding design
Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store website site gatsby react ecommerce dark product shop store tech electronics frontend web design web ux logo branding design
Hendy — Catalog & Product Page of online electronics store website site gatsby react ecommerce dark product shop store tech electronics frontend web design web ux logo branding design
Download color palette
  1. Hendy.jpg
  2. Hendy-2.jpg
  3. Hendy-1.jpg
  4. Hendy-3.jpg

This is our first project at Gatsby. We have developed a design, brand and site. We achieved a page load speed of 612 milliseconds. A manager from Tinkoff bank, who works with hendy.ru client applications, said that hendy has the highest conversion rate in an application in all of Tinkoff's experience with partners.

See this case on our website!

Это наш первый проект на Gatsby. Мы разработали дизайн, бренд и сам сайт. Мы добились скорости загрузки страницы в 612 миллисекунд. Менеджер из банка Тинькофф, который работает с заявками клиентов hendy.ru, сообщил, что у hendy самая высокая конверсия в заявку за весь опыт работы Тинькофф с партнерами.

Смотрите этот кейс на нашем сайте!

evilUnion
evilUnion
We make high speed websites and create designs

More by evilUnion

View profile
    • Like