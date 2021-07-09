Good for Sale
Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee

3D Shiba Inu 🐕

Samuel Briskar
ThreeDee
Samuel Briskar for ThreeDee
Hire Us
  • Save

HEADZ

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on headz.design
Good for sale
HEADZ
Download color palette

HEADZ

Price
$39
Buy now
Available on headz.design
Good for sale
HEADZ

Hello guys! 👋

I am thrilled to show you our new piece we are currently working.
It will be HEADZ pets edition - yes, fully rigged 3D heads of cute pets.

This is first sneak peek of our new library.
What do you think? 🤔

You can find more about HEADZ library here: https://headz.design/
If you are interested in more of our libraries, check: https://threedee.design/

ThreeDee
ThreeDee
Lovely ❤️ 3D illustrations library
Hire Us

More by ThreeDee

View profile
    • Like