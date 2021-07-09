3D Shiba Inu 🐕

Hello guys! 👋

I am thrilled to show you our new piece we are currently working.

It will be HEADZ pets edition - yes, fully rigged 3D heads of cute pets.

This is first sneak peek of our new library.

What do you think? 🤔

You can find more about HEADZ library here: https://headz.design/

If you are interested in more of our libraries, check: https://threedee.design/