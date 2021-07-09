Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Rares Cimpean

App Design: Istigo's

App Design: Istigo's interaction illustration graphic design apple ios application food delivery food user experience visual design mobile app design mobile app design mobile ux mobile ui ux ui iphone app ios
Wanted to drop a project I did a while ago for a food delivery app currently in development. These are just a few bits and pieces out of almost 300 states and interactions that I designed. Learned a lot about app design while working on this one. Hope you like it!

