Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes

Don't skip on the fascinating process of pencil sketching for one of the future illustrations! It's not a mere outlined predecessor of your upcoming imagery: this initial step lays the basis for what comes next. Who knows where this one leads? The collection of 25 Photoshop brushes is rich with pencil stroke options for hatching, shading, smudging, outlining and more. Use 8 included paper textures to test them out right away!

