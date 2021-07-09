Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Olga Lysenkova
Pixelbuddha

Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes

Olga Lysenkova
Pixelbuddha
Olga Lysenkova for Pixelbuddha
  • Save
Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes doodling picture smudge calligraphy crayon realistic art drawing charcoal illustration sketching hatching hard soft texture paper graphite brushes photoshop pencil

Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes
Download color palette

Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Basic Pencil Photoshop Brushes

Don't skip on the fascinating process of pencil sketching for one of the future illustrations! It's not a mere outlined predecessor of your upcoming imagery: this initial step lays the basis for what comes next. Who knows where this one leads? The collection of 25 Photoshop brushes is rich with pencil stroke options for hatching, shading, smudging, outlining and more. Use 8 included paper textures to test them out right away!

Available Now

Pixelbuddha
Pixelbuddha
☞ We Bring Free Design Goods and Premium Products

More by Pixelbuddha

View profile
    • Like