Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Maria Bono

36DoT 2021 - A

Maria Bono
Maria Bono
  • Save
36DoT 2021 - A design lettering digital illustration 36 days of type typography letter procreate
Download color palette

36 Days of Type 2021
01/36 - A
---
Based on Japanesque specimens

Maria Bono
Maria Bono

More by Maria Bono

View profile
    • Like