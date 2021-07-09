Snapchat Geofilter / Revetal

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
My filter is inspired by the farming culture in Revetal municipality, and to reflect the mass production of wheat and flora (butter-flower) the fields are golden.