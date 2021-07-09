Ali Seyfári

Birds Logo Concept

Birds Logo Concept logotype concept simple design monogram symbol birds minimal modern mark logo design gradient flat logo logo brand identity branding
One of my idea for Bird Store.
I hope you like it.

I'm available for design project.
📬 aliseyfari.design@gmail.com
and My Linkedin

Rebound of
Angel Birds Store
By Ali Seyfári
