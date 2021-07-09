Owais Zaheer

Daily UI Challenge 2 - Credit Card Checkout

Daily UI Challenge 2 - Credit Card Checkout mobile app graphic design challenge checkout credit card
Day 2!
Designed Credit Card Checkout screens
Let me know what you guys think!
@Daily UI
#DailyUI

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
