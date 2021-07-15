Health Diagnosis Dashboard

💌 Have a project idea? We are available for new projects

Here's our concept of a personal health assistant. This web app combines two main features: it is a health tracker and an appointment schedule with reminders.

The shot shows the app dashboard with a menu bar on the left. In the middle, it shows tracked health indicators and visualized statistics in the charts. The dashboard also has a calendar with upcoming events.

We picked orange and turquoise as the main colors to create a nice contrast in the interface.

The dashboard helps to take care of your health by tracking the health indicators, schedule appointments with doctors, and pay more attention to your wellbeing by taking preventive measures if necessary.