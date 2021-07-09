Mian Salman
Job Finding App UI Design

Mian Salman for ConvrtX
Job Finding App UI Design screens uiux career illustration minimal app designer job ui design mobile app job finder app job seeker hiring recruitment job finding job search
Hey Awesome People 🏀
I would like to share job finding | job search | job list app conceptual design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions. Used this awesome illustration from:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103680399/Jobriver-3D-illustration?tracking_source=search_projects_recommended%7C3d%20character

Thanks for watching! ❤️

We Make Ideas 🦄 Known 🌱
