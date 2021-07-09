Job Finding App UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Awesome People 🏀
I would like to share job finding | job search | job list app conceptual design. I tried to make an app that is minimal, modern, and easy to use without any distractions. Used this awesome illustration from:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/103680399/Jobriver-3D-illustration?tracking_source=search_projects_recommended%7C3d%20character
Thanks for watching! ❤️
---------------------------------------------------
Available for new projects, get in touch: salmansaleem869@gmail.com
Let’s connect:
Instagram : www.instagram.com/logo.punch
Behance: www.behance.net/salmansnake
