Designed for PlotOptiX

Designed for PlotOptiX banner graphic design branding
PlotOptiX is a 3D ray tracking package for Python, helpful for artists and scientists. You can find more about: https://pythonawesome.com/data-visualisation-in-python-based-on-nvidia-optix-ray-tracing-framework/.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
