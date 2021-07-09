🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
LOGO DESIGN FOR N2A
Logo Design Concept for N2A. N2A is on of the newest companies in the field of Digital Art Market/NFT. It is going to be launched soon in New York.
This is one of the first concepts, more are about to come.
Stay Tuned.
Hope you like it.
Tell me your thoughts.
Since you are here leave it a like.
For working inquiries, contact at:
