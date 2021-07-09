Raymond Ehimwenma

Social Media Designs

Raymond Ehimwenma
Raymond Ehimwenma
  • Save
Social Media Designs ux ui branding
Download color palette

Social media designs for a client from the logistics industry, while creating this designs maintaining the brand identity was of a premium concern

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Raymond Ehimwenma
Raymond Ehimwenma

More by Raymond Ehimwenma

View profile
    • Like