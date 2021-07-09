Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jawad

Webinar Landing page

Jawad
Jawad
Hire Me
  • Save
Webinar Landing page event online event webinar we ui design web design web ux design minimal app concept colorful app app design dashboard designer ecommerce user interface interface ux
Webinar Landing page event online event webinar we ui design web design web ux design minimal app concept colorful app app design dashboard designer ecommerce user interface interface ux
Download color palette
  1. Webinar Landing page.png
  2. Webinar Landing page Version 3.png

Hi There,
Here is my new shot based on Webinar Landing page. Hope you guys like it ❤️ Press "L" if you like it.

_
My Last UI KIT at UI8

_
Behance - Check out My last Flight Booking App Case Study

I am available for Full Time / Part Time / Contract Based UI/UX Project.👇
Reach me at 📩 jawadakib70@gmail.com

Share your thoughts in Comments.
Thank you

_
Instagram - Instagram

_
Follow Me -
linkedin | Dribbble | Facebook | | Behance |

Jawad
Jawad
Available for new Projects, Feel Free to Contact me! 💌
Hire Me

More by Jawad

View profile
    • Like