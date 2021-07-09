Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
WordSMINT - The Flow

WordSMINT - The Flow commercial artists branding design ux ui music recording rapping singing ai campaign mobile app
Choose your beat, record yourself and get your score.

A very intuitive yet, creative way to boost the confidence of gen Z with a AI app that rates your flow and creativity when singing/rapping.

More about this project on https://www.siyanaivanova.nl/work#UIUX

