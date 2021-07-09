Agenteur – Candidates List

Hello, Dribbblers 🏀

I'm here to share a first shot from a series of things we've done for Agenteur together with @llia Strikhar. Agenteur is a new tool built by Tapcore founders and backed by FJ Labs.

Agenteur is a new recruiting tool that uses AI, big data, psychological analysis and neuroscience to find top engineering talent and cut on costs associated with it.

Recruiters create a position and Agenteur immediately pulls up a list of highly-matched candidates with a score, a skills overview, GitHub code audit, and more. It’s truly amazing, check it out for yourself → Agenteur website.

