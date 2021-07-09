Valera Pevnev

Agenteur – Candidates List

Valera Pevnev
Valera Pevnev
Hire Me
  • Save
Agenteur – Candidates List hrm app hire candidate hire list hire hr manager hrm web dashboard web product web app interface web ui product agenteur candidate candidates dashboard
Agenteur – Candidates List hrm app hire candidate hire list hire hr manager hrm web dashboard web product web app interface web ui product agenteur candidate candidates dashboard
Agenteur – Candidates List hrm app hire candidate hire list hire hr manager hrm web dashboard web product web app interface web ui product agenteur candidate candidates dashboard
Download color palette
  1. Agenteur_list.jpg
  2. Agenteur_list_popover.jpg
  3. Agenteur_list_buttons.jpg

Hello, Dribbblers 🏀

I'm here to share a first shot from a series of things we've done for Agenteur together with @llia Strikhar. Agenteur is a new tool built by Tapcore founders and backed by FJ Labs.

Agenteur is a new recruiting tool that uses AI, big data, psychological analysis and neuroscience to find top engineering talent and cut on costs associated with it.

Recruiters create a position and Agenteur immediately pulls up a list of highly-matched candidates with a score, a skills overview, GitHub code audit, and more. It’s truly amazing, check it out for yourself → Agenteur website.

____________

I am sharing a lot of beatifull stuff from internet on my Telegram channel на русском 🙂. Follow it!

Valera Pevnev
Valera Pevnev
Designer
Hire Me

More by Valera Pevnev

View profile
    • Like