Education Platform - Mobile App

When was the last time you learned something exciting? With your smartphone in hand, it should be easy to learn something new every day. We've explored the mobile education field a little and come up with a learning app concept.

The shot shows two screens: the left one is an onboarding page that states the main purpose of the app and the right screen shows the course search with the user's profile pic on top.

We picked a vibrant color scheme with several active colors and spiced it up with buzzing 3D illustrations. This solution helps users associate the learning process with something playful and exciting.

We envisioned this app to be a comprehensive learning app that offers a variety of courses. The engaging UI decisions support the content and make the learning journey more appealing.