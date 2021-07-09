Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Richa Banka

Dog Adoption Website.

Richa Banka
Richa Banka
  • Save
Dog Adoption Website. vector grey ux graphic design dog adopt webiste web design website dog logo pug adoption dog website black dog figma design
Download color palette

Hey Awesome Designers ! I have made this Dog Adoption Web page using Figma tool. Any suggestions, likes or comments would be highly appreciated .
For more such Designs, you can check out my personal profile :
https://richabanka.webflow.io/

For prototype, please check out the below link :

https://www.figma.com/proto/r1NRmad3LgUn62A0miBLkw/Dog-Adoption-Website?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=9%3A2&viewport=93%2C384%2C0.5061913132667542&scaling=scale-down

Richa Banka
Richa Banka

More by Richa Banka

View profile
    • Like