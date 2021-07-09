Sirisha

Meet Baby Moana

Sirisha
Sirisha
  • Save
Meet Baby Moana babyillustration babyapp dribble logo illustration designer appdesign productdesign app baby moana design branding webdesign ux ui
Download color palette

This beautiful illustration is completely designed on Figma. Any thoughts??

Sirisha
Sirisha

More by Sirisha

View profile
    • Like