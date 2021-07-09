Alex Herzog
TapRacks - Dashboard Design

TapRacks - Dashboard Design gaming dashboard ux ui competitions raffles project website platform news feed live feed market store shop chat gaming tasks game dashboad interface
A few months ago, I redesigned the TapRax platform. On the platform, you can earn and receive various kinds of gift cards for a huge number of services, including Steam, Origin, and Playstation Store.

