Karan Malhotra

Perfume e-commerce - Mobile App

Karan Malhotra
Karan Malhotra
  • Save
Perfume e-commerce - Mobile App uidesign inspiration sent app fregrance app e-commerce app perfume app
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers 🔥

Take a look at a new design for a Perfume online shop.
Hope you like it! Cheers for checking out.
Feel Free to feedback and comment.
Thanks.

To view my latest work you can follow me on Behance and Instagram:
Behance: https://www.behance.net/KaranMalhotra
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/karanmalhotradesigns/

Wanna create something great?
Feel free contact us
karanmalhotradesigns@gmail.com

Karan Malhotra
Karan Malhotra

More by Karan Malhotra

View profile
    • Like