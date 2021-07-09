Setyo Budi Utomo | Arabic Logo and Calligraphy Designer

Loqmaan Blacksmith (لقمان)

Setyo Budi Utomo | Arabic Logo and Calligraphy Designer
Loqmaan Blacksmith (لقمان) ui illustration design logodesign logo arabiclogo arabicdesign arabiccalligraphy arabicart arabic
Loqmaan Blacksmith
(لقمان)

Available for commissions work:
DM | 📩 kuasaaksara@gmail.com

