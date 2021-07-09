UI/UX Design | Landing Page | Home Page Design Close the dialog

Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Roman Holovizin

Hello, dribbblers!

This website shows a full service for the repair of apartments. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting. Please share your feedback about visual design, colors, typography and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon.

If you need an individual design for your website, drop me a mail at romikkbox@gmail.com

