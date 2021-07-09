Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Salma Akter

Airways Travel App

Salma Akter
Salma Akter
  • Save
Airways Travel App travel app travel stylish modern mobile travel app airways
Download color palette

Food Delivery Android App UI by Achmad Qomarudin Hello friends 👋 I am excited to share the app design I've been working on. I did it for an Airways Travel App. I hope you'll enjoy it Highlights: Total 11 Screens - (Android 428x926px) Works with XD Pixel perfect UI Fonts - Jost 100% Editable Stocks Photo: Google Compatibility: XD Follow my Instagram | Behance | Dribble Business Inquiry: dollysalmaakter@gmail.com Show us love ❤️ with Press "Like" or leave a comment to let me know your valuable opinion. Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me! Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Salma Akter
Salma Akter

More by Salma Akter

View profile
    • Like