Food Delivery Android App UI by Achmad Qomarudin Hello friends 👋 I am excited to share the app design I've been working on. I did it for an Airways Travel App. I hope you'll enjoy it Highlights: Total 11 Screens - (Android 428x926px) Works with XD Pixel perfect UI Fonts - Jost 100% Editable Stocks Photo: Google Compatibility: XD Follow my Instagram | Behance | Dribble Business Inquiry: dollysalmaakter@gmail.com Show us love ❤️ with Press "Like" or leave a comment to let me know your valuable opinion. Want to see more projects? Visit my profile and remember to follow me! Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!