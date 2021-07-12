🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Today we're bringing you a fitness app concept created by our design team. This is a mobile app with free online training sessions targeted towards women.
The left screen is a home page with a selection of the most popular workouts and categories. The second shot shows the user's progress with the calories burnt, total workout time, steps, etc. We picked several pastel colors to make the design airy and relaxed.
We wanted the app to be simple and enjoyable to use. Here users of all training backgrounds can find a workout that fits them. The app also serves as a tracker giving the users a better understanding of their fitness progress.
What do you think about this fitness app?