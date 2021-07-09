Design from Ethics Illustration

Summer is not for infinite scrolling pools, but for real pools and experiences 🌞🏖️!

This piece by illustrator Fran Pulido shows the dark patterns and noise the user is constantly exposed on-line, and how important are simple digital products that don't hurt us, that our adaptation to their dynamics is fast, that don't make us consume advertising for their own sake, and leave us time for everything else.

In this link we talk about how we follow ethics and human-centered design as our north star in every digital product we create.

