User Profile - DailyUI 006

User Profile - DailyUI 006 figma dribbble user profile
Hey guys! 👋

I've chosen to do daily UI over the next 100 days to see how much I can improve my design skills

Day 6 is a user profile page 😊

Hope you want to follow my journey through 100 days of UI!

If you enjoyed, consider pressing "L" and following me for future shots!

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
