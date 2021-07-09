Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lobster

Managing the pressure

Lobster
Lobster
Hire Us
  • Save
Download color palette

Tanya Bozhinova joined the studio as an intern a few months ago. And we are happy to present her very first animation created in the lobster team.
We can't wait to share more of the animation she's practicing on, but we know that she will surely impress you in a short time with extraordinary motions, as she is so passionate about the process.

Let's give her a warm welcome!

Illustration: Fausto Montanari
Animation: Tanya Bozhinova
Music: Fabrizio Martini

Lobster
Lobster
Creative studio
Hire Us

More by Lobster

View profile
    • Like