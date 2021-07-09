Managing the pressure

Tanya Bozhinova joined the studio as an intern a few months ago. And we are happy to present her very first animation created in the lobster team.

We can't wait to share more of the animation she's practicing on, but we know that she will surely impress you in a short time with extraordinary motions, as she is so passionate about the process.

Let's give her a warm welcome!

Illustration: Fausto Montanari

Animation: Tanya Bozhinova

Music: Fabrizio Martini