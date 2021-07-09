Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Prashant Koli

Shopexa Logo Design

Prashant Koli
Prashant Koli
  • Save
Shopexa Logo Design grid shopping cart growth exponential colorful design illustrator modern logo black modern clean color monochrome orange ecommerce logo logo design branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Final Designs for an Ecommerce logo. Client wanted a logo that modern, clean and also represent exponential growth for his Ecommerce platform.

Prashant Koli
Prashant Koli

More by Prashant Koli

View profile
    • Like