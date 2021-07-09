Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Paul Heger

Potsdam Landingpage - Daily UI Challenge #003

Potsdam Landingpage - Daily UI Challenge #003 search white clean german potsdam landingpage dailyui003 dailyui ui design
Build a Landingpage for an apartment search dedicaded to Potsdam. Simple and clean.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
