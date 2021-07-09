Good for Sale
Julia Maystruk

NFT art Vinny the Petrolhead

NFT art Vinny the Petrolhead sunset desert bike biker crypto nft cartoon cat animal procreate character graphic art illustration
Vinny the Petrolhead

Price
$450
Available on rarible.com
Good for sale
Unlockable content contains link to download the original file and NFT License
0,23 ETH
https://rarible.com/token/0x60f80121c31a0d46b5279700f9df786054aa5ee5:1119237?tab=details

Hey! I'm making funny illustrations and doodles
