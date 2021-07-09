Saw tree logo

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Довольно сложно удивить кого-то логотипом деревообрабатывающей компании. За основу можно взять пилу, сруб дерева, какую-либо специализированную технику. А что если взять и совместить два в одном? Оп, и получаем контур дерева в виде цепи бензопилы, а внутрь помещаем ствол, тем самым намекая на возможную сферу деятельности компании-обладателя логотипа.
**********
It is quite difficult to surprise someone with the logo of a woodworking company. As a basis, you can take a saw, a felling of a tree, any specialized equipment. But what if you take and combine two in one? So, and we get the outline of a tree in the form of a chainsaw chain, and put the trunk inside, thereby hinting at the possible field of activity of the company that owns the logo.
**********
Some logos are avaliable for sale.
Mail me: design@logobackwater.ru
Also i`m here:
Instagram | Behance