Saw tree logo

Довольно сложно удивить кого-то логотипом деревообрабатывающей компании. За основу можно взять пилу, сруб дерева, какую-либо специализированную технику. А что если взять и совместить два в одном? Оп, и получаем контур дерева в виде цепи бензопилы, а внутрь помещаем ствол, тем самым намекая на возможную сферу деятельности компании-обладателя логотипа.

It is quite difficult to surprise someone with the logo of a woodworking company. As a basis, you can take a saw, a felling of a tree, any specialized equipment. But what if you take and combine two in one? So, and we get the outline of a tree in the form of a chainsaw chain, and put the trunk inside, thereby hinting at the possible field of activity of the company that owns the logo.

