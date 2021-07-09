Locklet.finance

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I present you the locket.finance crypto project, which I am proudly a part of. Our first public sale will arrive on the next Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:00 PM UTC, and will last for two days or until the hardcap is reached ( it is possible for this to happen after a few minutes).