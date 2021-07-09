Berin Holy

Locklet.finance

Locklet.finance blockchain character girl flat locklet token crypto graphic design animation branding logo ux ui texture design vector illustration
I present you the locket.finance crypto project, which I am proudly a part of. Our first public sale will arrive on the next Monday, July 12, 2021, at 6:00 PM UTC, and will last for two days or until the hardcap is reached ( it is possible for this to happen after a few minutes).

