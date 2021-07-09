Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Elena Baryshkina

Red Cat Logo. My Logo Design Process

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Red Cat Logo. My Logo Design Process illustration line art cartoon adobe illustrator process logotype logo branding design vector cat
Red Cat Logo. My Logo Design Process illustration line art cartoon adobe illustrator process logotype logo branding design vector cat
Today I'm going to show you my logo design process for kids design school from scratch.

From getting an order and creating an idea to a finish logo in Adobe Illustrator.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HWNHo6BPTkM&t

Come and Learn!
Elena :)))

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina

