Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Elena Baryshkina

Dew Logo. My logo design process

Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hire Me
  • Save
Dew Logo. My logo design process logo process tutorial dew branding illustration vector design logotype logo
Download color palette

Today I'm going to show you my logo design process in Adobe Illustrator.

From getting an order and creating an idea to a finish logo in Adobe Illustrator.

Tutorial link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vvFQ6EcWeJ0&t

Come and Learn!
Elena :)))

View all tags
Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Elena Baryshkina
Elena Baryshkina
Hey, guys! I'm a graphic designer! Nice to see you!
Hire Me

More by Elena Baryshkina

View profile
    • Like