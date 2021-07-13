Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Custom solutions for manufacturing process management

Custom solutions for manufacturing process management data viz real-time monitoring
Hi guys 👋!

The great advantage of custom tools is the possibility to adjust the functionalities to the business, not the other way out 🤩. The other pros are ▫️ clarity, ▫️ tailored features, ▫️ tool maintenance and demand improvements, ▫️ expanding the existing features, ▫️ custom UX, and ▫️ a user-friendly approach.

The customization in the presented tool deals with the freedom to design plant components & data visualisation components ✌️ on an interactive canvas. The variety of custom objects gives the user unlimited possibilities. We think it’s just crazy 🥰!

Posted on Jul 13, 2021
