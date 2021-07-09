Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
XBENDO Modern technology logo design

XBENDO Modern technology logo design system solution network marketing tech technology information x letter logo letterx design data connection communication agency minimalist appicon modern logo logo brand identity
Hey guys
This logo concept try make letter X, Elephant and tech mark cobination for a technology company
Hope you like the design
Thank you

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
logotor7@gmail.com

What'sApp: +8801644276624

Skype: live:.cid.d112608b5dc01120

