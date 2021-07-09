Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Poseidon, God of the Sea Logo (available for sale)

Poseidon, God of the Sea Logo (available for sale) sailing logo neptune travel logo naval nautical sea king king logo bearded king old king old man bearded man poseidon icon poseidon illustration water deity water god sea god sea deity poseidon logo logo design logo
Originally based on the logo proposal with a silhouette of the sea deity Veles/Volos (see rebounded shot). I cleaned it up a bit and removed the horns. It's interesting how the inverse variant (white on blue) looks like a much older, gray-haired Poseidon, even though it's the exact same drawing.

It may also stand for other European sea deities such as Neptune, Morskoi, Lir, Njord, Nereus, or Ahti, with minor customizations on the crown/headdress.
As the king of the seas, Poseidon symbolizes the power of the ocean and natural forces.

This concept is still unused. If you'd like to buy and customize it for your own business, message me!

Volos face 01
Rebound of
Volos logo unused concept
By Nela Dunato
