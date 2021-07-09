Poseidon, God of the Sea Logo (available for sale)

Originally based on the logo proposal with a silhouette of the sea deity Veles/Volos (see rebounded shot). I cleaned it up a bit and removed the horns. It's interesting how the inverse variant (white on blue) looks like a much older, gray-haired Poseidon, even though it's the exact same drawing.

It may also stand for other European sea deities such as Neptune, Morskoi, Lir, Njord, Nereus, or Ahti, with minor customizations on the crown/headdress.

As the king of the seas, Poseidon symbolizes the power of the ocean and natural forces.

This concept is still unused. If you'd like to buy and customize it for your own business, message me!